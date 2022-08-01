A move by the NSW government to hire hundreds of new administrative staff in schools won't help ease ongoing teacher shortage issues, an Illawarra unionist says.
More than 200 new administrative positions will be trialled from term four to assist public school teachers with tasks including data entry, paperwork, and co-ordinating events and excursions.
"Those additional positions are certainly welcomed," NSW Teachers Federation Illawarra organiser Duncan McDonald said.
"But they don't address the fundamental concerns that teachers and principals have.
"When you look at the 200 positions ... we've got 2200 schools in the NSW system and over 70,000 teachers. In some ways that equates to less than a minute a day to support those teachers.
"It's the same cost-cutting agenda which doesn't address what the government knows, and what their own departments have told them about the root cause of teacher shortages, that being the non-competitive salaries and crippling workloads."
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the new roles were intended to reduce the administrative burden on teachers and open doors to people wanting to re-enter the workforce or upskill.
"Our teachers are skilled professionals and their time is precious. However, they are stretched across too many non-teaching and low-value activities," Ms Mitchell said on Sunday.
"Running a modern-day school is complex. We need to look at the work staff do in schools and think differently about how it gets done."
Labor shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey hit back and said the government announcement was a "band-aid solution" to an immense problem.
"It is sad that the government has had to issue an SOS to parents to come to the rescue to solve their failure to generate enough teachers for our kids," he told reporters.
Ms Mitchell said recruitment had also started for 780 assistant principal positions.
"This is only the beginning, and we will be scaling up what we see working once this trial concludes next year," she said.
A teachers' strike held on June 30, including in Wollongong which saw more than 2000 teachers turn out to demand better pay and conditions, was the third in six months.
Mr McDonald said staff shortages in the Illawarra had not improved and remained at "crisis point" since the rally."
- With Australian Associated Press
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
