The message was clear from Stingrays co-coach Brad Reh, after the Shellharbour club beat Gerringong for the first time in its history on Saturday.
"The job isn't done".
The Rays had already knocked off Jamberoo, Kiama and Warilla in recent weeks, but beating the prevoiusly unbeaten Lions has blown the lid off their premiership expectations.
Still, Reh is determined to ensure they will keep their focus in the lead-up to finals, knowing the Stingrays still have to execute on the biggest stages against rivals who have done it all before.
"It's another stepping stone, but the job isn't done," he said.
"It's massive for the club, because a lot of people have put in a lot of hard work to get us this far and we've now beaten every team.
"The boys knew the significance of it, beating Gerringong for the first time and I'm proud of the way we competed.
"But there's finals to come and we've got to keep it going."
Stingrays won 30-18, but were 24 points up with seven minutes remaining before the Lions crossed for two late tries. Halfback Willie Heta, prop Tom Warner and second-rower Matthew Delbanco were among their best in making the Group Seven statement.
"We scored eight points with 11 men," Reh said.
"So as much as we're not happy to have players sin-binned, we've done pretty well when we've been short this season.
"Buster and I are pretty big on discipline, we can't let that sort of stuff cost us in big games, we'll keep working on it. But we're a big side, we know we have to use our strengths with the power game."
The top five teams may be confirmed, but the race for top three places and a second chance in the finals is only hotting up, after Warilla outlasted Kiama 42-30 on Sunday.
The Gorillas finished with 11 men on the field after consecutive sin-binnings, but it hardly mattered, as they marched to victory after the Knights led 12-nil after half an hour.
Jamberoo also stayed on track with a 48-4 demolition job on Shellharbour at Ron Costello Oval.
Milton-Ulladulla kept the wooden spoon battle interesting by overpowering Berry-Shoalhaven Heads 28-8, while Albion Park-Oak Flats celebrated a 28-22 win over Nowra-Bomaderry.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
