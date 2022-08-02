The Corrimal Community Action Group hasn't given up their campaign to stop the development of an old industrial site but their latest project is not quite a protest but instead a "tribute".
Artist TS Zaracostas was commissioned to capture the "raw beauty" of the decaying site as a way to honour its place in the Illawarra's history, according to the president of the group Anne Marrett.
"Coke working was incredibly important to development of Wollongong as an industrial powerhouse," she said.
"Rather than being a protest it's a tribute from the community to this site, to the heritage value of this site."
Around 50 paintings and sketches will go on exhibition as Stacks of Culture, from Friday August 5 at the Wollongong Art Gallery.
"The art project follows four years of wide community involvement in the proposed redevelopment of this iconic industrial site," Ms Marrett said.
"Residents have campaigned hard to retain the ecological, Aboriginal, and industrial heritage value."
In May, the NSW Government gave the green light for the former coke works site off Railway Street to be rezoned to allow 550 new homes, a small neighbourhood centre with a supermarket and cafes, offices, and an outdoor amphitheatre.
Developers will still need to submit development applications to Wollongong City Council though before any major works can commence.
Over the past seven years, developers have faced opposition from various community groups, who have raised concerns about traffic, congestion, over-development and heritage.
However, in late 2021 when Wollongong City Council considered the rezoning plan, it found that barely 10 per cent of residents objected outright to the development.
Ms Marrett maintains the action group will continue to fight at every stage of the development in a big to preserve the "heritage" of the space.
Stacks of Culture will be launched by Simon Hinton (Artistic Director/CEO Merrigong Theatre Company) 6-8pm, August 5 in the Community Access Gallery at the Wollongong Art Gallery. It will be open to the public until September 2.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
