Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Breaking

Emma McKeon secures 13th Commonwealth Games gold medal as Australia win mixed 4x100m medley relay

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 9:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: Emma McKeon played her role in Australia's mixed 4x100m medley relay victory on Wednesday morning (AEDT). Picture: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma McKeon has collected her 13th Commonwealth Games gold medal after capping Australia's strong victory in the mixed 4x100m medley relay on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.