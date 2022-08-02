Emma McKeon has collected her 13th Commonwealth Games gold medal after capping Australia's strong victory in the mixed 4x100m medley relay on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
Advertisement
The Dolphins team of Kaylee McKeown (backstroke), Zac Stubblety-Cook (breaststroke), Matthew Temple (butterfly) and McKeon (freestyle) clinched gold in a time of 3.41.30 from Canada and England.
Australia were sitting in third after McKeown's leg, before Stubblety-Cook and Temple rocketed Australia back into the lead, before the Wollongong star finished the race in emphatic fashion.
The win means that Birmingham is officially the best campaign of McKeon's Commonwealth Games career. The 28-year-old has now pocketed five gold medals in 2022, after claiming wins in the 50m women's butterfly, 50m women's freestyle, the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and women's 4x100m freestyle relay.
McKeon won four golds apiece during the 2014 and 2018 Games, taking her career tally to 13. On Monday morning, she moved past Aussie swimming royalty in Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones and Susie O'Neill to become the greatest ever Commonwealth Games athlete.
McKeon has one event left in Birmingham, the women's 4x100m medley relay. After 15 races in the past week, she admitted to Channel Seven that she was feeling fatigued.
"I'm pretty buggered, but I've got one more to go. So I've got to keep it together," she said.
Ahead of the mixed 4x100 medley relay, McKeon also competed in the 100m women's freestyle final, where she was pipped at the post by two fellow Aussies.
McKeon took home bronze after teenager Mollie O'Callaghan claimed gold in 52.63 to win from Shayna Jack.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.