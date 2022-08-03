A man who was wounded after being glassed at a Kiama pub is still under the care of a plastic surgeon almost a year on from the attack, according to documents tendered to Wollongong court.
Andrew Thomas Sheehan, 40, pleaded guilty to recklessly wounding Byron Heath after he smashed his face with two glasses of beer after 10:30pm on October 15 last year.
The altercation started at The Grand Hotel on Manning Street, Kiama, after Heath ordered a drink from the bar, according to the agreed facts.
A heated argument started after Heath felt a slight push on his left shoulder, as Sheehan, of Shoalhaven Heads, reached past him to pick up drinks at the bar.
When Heath asked Sheehan, "Are you alright, mate?" he responded, "F--- off".
A fight then erupted at the bar, and Sheehan used his arm to slightly push Heath away.
According to the agreed facts, Sheehan launched racial insults towards Heath.
Heath headbutted Sheehan, causing Sheehan to stumble and spill his drinks.
Sheehan headed for the TAB area after Heath asked bar staff to call security.
A short time later, Sheehan returned to the bar, armed with a glass schooner of beer in each hand.
He approached Heath and smashed him on either side of the head with the glasses, causing bloody lacerations to both of his cheeks.
Heath brought Sheehan to the ground where he struck him three times, according to court documents.
The pair were separated and restrained by staff, before Heath was taken to Shellharbour Hospital.
Heath suffered a 5cm laceration to the right cheek which required eight stitches, and a smaller laceration to the left cheek which needed two stitches.
The lacerations went about 1mm deep into his subcutaneous tissue, which is the deepest layer of the skin.
Almost a year on from the attack, Heath still suffers numbness in the region and with permanent scarring to his face, according to the agreed facts.
He is under care of a plastic surgeon, court facts say, and he has been advised sensory recovery will take six to nine months.
Scars remain on both sides of his face.
Sheehan attended Lake Illawarra police station on November 4 last year where he was arrested and charged.
A guilty plea of reckless wounding was entered at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Sheehan will return to court on September 28 where he will be sentenced.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
