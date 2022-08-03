Illawarra Mercury
Victim under care of plastic surgeon after being glassed at The Grand Hotel, Kiama

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 7:00am
Andrew Sheehan leaving Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

A man who was wounded after being glassed at a Kiama pub is still under the care of a plastic surgeon almost a year on from the attack, according to documents tendered to Wollongong court.

