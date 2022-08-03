Accused drunk driver blew six times legal limit at Gerringong: police

A man allegedly blew over six times the legal blood limit after police pulled him over at Gerringong on Tuesday morning.
About 7.45am, police received reports of a motorist driving dangerously in Callala Bay.
Advertisement
Shortly after, officers with the Lake Illawarra Police District spotted the vehicle on the Princes Highway at Gerringong and pulled the motorist over.
The driver, a 48-year-old man, underwent a breath test which returned a positive result.
He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where a secondary breath test returned an alleged result of 0.338 - over six times the legal limit.
The Callala Bay resident was charged with high-range drink-driving and his licence was suspended.
He was granted bail to appear at Kiama Local Court in November.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.