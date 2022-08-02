Illawarra Mercury
Raid on Southern Highlands property uncovers drugs, firearms, $115k cash

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:51am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:48pm
Police have charged three men with drug and firearms charges after a raid on a Southern Highlands property uncovered cannabis, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition, and more than $155,000 cash.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

