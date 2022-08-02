Police have charged three men with drug and firearms charges after a raid on a Southern Highlands property uncovered cannabis, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition, and more than $155,000 cash.
Raptor Squad officers raided the Hill Top property about 6.30am on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in the supply of illicit drugs and firearms offences.
During the search, the officers discovered an indoor hydroponic set-up with more than 50 cannabis plants.
They also found three rifles, more than $115,000 cash hidden in hollow logs, 386 rounds of ammunition, steroids, dried cannabis and meth.
Three men, aged 41, 42 and 44, were arrested at the scene.
The 44-year-old was charged with cultivating more than a commercial quantity of cannabis, three counts of possessing an unregistered firearms, possessing ammunition without a licence, and not keeping a firearm safely.
He was bailed to appear at Moss Vale Local Court next week.
The 41-year-old man was charged with two counts of possessing prohibited drug, possessing an unregistered firearm, and concealing a serious indictable offence.
Police charged the 42-year-old with cultivating more than a commercial quantity of cannabis, diverting or using electricity without authority, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a unregistered firearm, and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.
The latter two men were refused bail to front Picton Local Court on Wednesday.
The raid came after an earlier search of a Bankstown unit, during which two pistols, ammunition and almost $88,000 cash were discovered.
A 24-year-old alleged associate of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang was charged and remains before the courts.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
