Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St George Illawarra: Return to Shark Park a long time coming for Bird

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 3 2022 - 10:02am, first published 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG ROAD: Jack Bird will play at Shark Park for the first time since leaving Cronulla on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

It's been more than 1800 days since he last played at Shark Park, but it still doesn't seem all that long ago to Dragons utility Jack Bird.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.