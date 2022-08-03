Illawarra Mercury
Isaac White the latest Illawarra Hawk to leave Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 3 2022 - 6:15am
Isaac White is the latest Hawk to leave Wollongong, linking up with the Tasmania JackJumpers.

