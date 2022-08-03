Isaac White is the latest Hawk to leave Wollongong, linking up with the Tasmania JackJumpers.
The guard has signed with the JackJumpers as an injury replacement player ahead of the 2022/23 NBL season.
The 24-year-old is currently averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for Ipswich Force in the NBL1 North.
White will be contracted as an Injury Replacement Player for captain Clint Steindl who sustained an injury to his left knee while playing for the Australian Boomers in the FIBA Asia Cup in July.
White, who spent the past two seasons with the Illawarra Hawks, joins fellow Hawks' fan-favourite Emmett Naar in leaving the club
As reported in the Mercury earlier today, the 28-year-old has linked with with Dutch club Heroes Den Bosch, bringing his four-year stint at the Hawks to an end.
With Illawarra signalling its intent to sign an import point-guard, Naar and White faced another year riding the pine had they remained in Wollongong, with franchise player Tyler Harvey also just one year into a three-year deal with the club.
The Hawks have just one Australian roster spot left, with the two remaining import spots to be filled by a point-guard and four man.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
