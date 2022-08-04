Illawarra Mercury
Bellambi man admits to ransacking Gwynneville home and stealing iPad, $4k worth of camera gear

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
August 4 2022
Man ransacked Gwynneville home, stole $4k worth of camera gear

A Bellambi man who ransacked a Gwynneville home and took an iPad, $4000 worth of camera gear, and a stash of cash will learn his fate in court.

