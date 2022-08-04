Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

New Wollongong cardiac centre aims to take pressure off ED

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purpose built: The Cardiac Centre founded Dr Astin Lee, with one of the clinic's new patients, former Kiama mayor Mark Honey. Picture: Robert Peet.

Doctors, medical staff, patients and community leaders gathered in Wollongong on Thursday, to belatedly celebrate the opening of the region's largest private cardiology service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.