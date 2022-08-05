Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Minister calls for affordable housing targets in new developments in Dapto visit

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Affordable housing: NSW Finance Minister Damien Tudehope (left) at the site of a new affordable housing project in Dapto. Picture: Anna Warr

A state government minister has thrown his support behind mandating affordable housing in new developments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.