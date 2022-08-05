Wollongong CBD intersection to have towers on three corners

Wollongong City Council could be about to get some new neighbours
Burelli Investments has lodged a development application with council for a 14-storey building on the Burelli Street-Corrimal Street site currently occupied by the South Coast BMW car yard.
At that height, it would be a few storeys higher than the council building next door.
Also, it will be a similar height to apartment blocks on two of the corners of the Burelli-Corrimal street intersection.
The building would feature two ground-floor commercial spaces topped with 71 apartments.
Those apartments will be made up of 14 with one bedroom and 57 with two.
A major appeal of the site is the chance residents could end up with ocean and escarpment views.
"The subject site contains opportunity for views in multiple directions; eastward to the Pacific Ocean, northward along the coast, westward to the dramatic escarpment (through a slim Burelli Street corridor) and southward towards Port Kembla," the application stated.
Basement level parking for 96 cars, which includes one for every residential apartment, 10 commercial spaces and 15 for visitors.
The car park entry will be via Burelli Street, in the vicinity of an existing bus zone. The application noted how close bus stops were to the development.
In the morning peak, the combined commercial and residential traffic movements were predicted to be 27 cars an hour, according to a traffic study lodged as part of the application.
In the evening peak, that number fell to 25 vehicles an hour.
"Upon completion of the proposed development, the performance of the Corrimal Street and Burelli Street intersection will be maintained at the existing level of service," the traffic management plan stated.
"The intersection will continue to operate effectively and there will be no adverse traffic impacts on the road network serving the site."
The study also claimed the neighbouring intersection of Kembla and Burelli streets would also not suffer any negative traffic impacts.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
