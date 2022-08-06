Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Labor announces Kiama local Katelin McInerney as its candidate for 2023 state election

By Louise Negline
Updated August 6 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Labor candiadate, Katelin McInerney with son William Fearnley and partner Brian Fearnly at The Pavillion In Kiama. Picture: Robert Peet

Labor has announced, Kiama local and former Illawarra Mercury journalist, Katelin McInerney, will run for the seat of Kiama at next year's state election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.