Labor has announced, Kiama local and former Illawarra Mercury journalist, Katelin McInerney, will run for the seat of Kiama at next year's state election.
Labor lost the seat, to then Liberal, Gareth Ward in 2011.
Gareth Ward was suspended from Parliament in March this year, when he refused to resign over historic, sexual assault offences.
"We have no voice on the floor of parliament, we have an MP that is not allowed to take our concerns and to represent our interests, in the room where it happens. Our focus at this end is on solutions, and getting the job done," Ms McInerny said.
"We are ready to roll, right now, to start the campaign to change this government next March.
"I can tell you the people in our electorate want action on big issues now, they want investment now they want a plan put in place now.
"We can't waste another moment with this tired and out of touch Government, where we've got teachers leaving the profession, we've got hospital emergency rooms overflowing and nursing and medical professionals walking away from the job."
"We have to pay our essential workers what they are truly worth. We're not going to attract the kind of teachers we want to be teaching our young folks if you don't pay them enough. This Government has made it clear they are not going to pay teachers the kind of increase we need to keep them in the job, in the first place, and bring in those bright young people to the profession."
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said Ms McInerney is a passionate advocate for her community and will make a strong local member in state parliament.
"Labor faces a huge challenge in the seat of Kiama, but I am pleased we get to meet that challenge with a candidate of Katelin's calibre," Chris Minns said.
Mr Minns wouldn't be drawn on whether Mr Ward should stand down and exit the election campaign while his court case continues.
"The case is currently before the NSW courts and we don't want to offer a running commentary about it.
"My suggestion is, the Kiama voters will make that decision in March. We've got a fantastic candidate who is humble, but hungry for votes in this community and will fight for every single vote out there.
It's unclear whether Gareth Ward will be standing for re-election.
The independent Member for Kiama says he is innocent of the criminal charges, which involve a 17 year old boy in 2013 and a 27 year old man in 2015.
He is due to face Nowra local court on August 19.
