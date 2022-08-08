Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Stingrays NSW Women's National Premier League finals' hopes slipping way

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:55am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In pursuit: Caitlin Cooper and the Stingrays are still chasing finals action. Picture: Anna Warr

Finals football is slipping away from the Illawarra Stingrays' grasp after they were beaten 3-2 by Macarthur Rams on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.