The South Coast Blaze under 23s will come back with a "fuel in their belly" next year after falling at the last hurdle in 2022 on Saturday night.
Advertisement
That's the opinion of Blaze coach Regan Tweddle, who was left frustrated by her side's 52-49 loss to Sutherland in the NSW Premier League grand final.
A tough decider was expected at Ken Rosewall Arena, but the challenge was made even harder for the Blaze when centre Bronnee Loy was ruled out in the lead-up due to an achilles injury.
Sutherland took a six-goal lead into the first break, which they extended to eight at halftime, before pulling away in the third to set up a solid victory. It was the Blaze's second grand final defeat in the past three years, and a disappointing way to finish their campaign.
"We're very disheartened with what happened, but I want to praise the girls for the commitment and courage they had, and the standard of play they put out all year. It wasn't a close representation of what should have happened in a grand final. It's a shame that a lot of things worked against us on the night," Tweddle said.
"But I think it puts the fuel in the belly, and makes you want to get out on the court next year and repeat the effort of finishing top of the table and then going into the semi-final series and try get into the grand final and hopefully go one better."
However, Tweddle said it was too early to predict how the Blaze's under 23s squad would shape up next year.
"It's not really decided yet. There are a number of athletes who are ready for opens, and will push for the Blaze opens, or they may want to trial at other franchises or associations," she said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.