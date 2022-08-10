Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW students and staff to stay home when UCI race is on

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home: Staff and students at the University of Wollongong have been encouraged to work from home for the week of the UCI World Road Championships. Picture: Adam McLean

To deal with road closures and the cancellation of a shuttle bus during next month's UCI cycle race, University of Wollongong staff and academics are being encouraged to work from home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.