UOW students and staff to stay home when UCI race is on

To deal with road closures and the cancellation of a shuttle bus during next month's UCI cycle race, University of Wollongong staff and academics are being encouraged to work from home.
The UCI race will see the closure of University Avenue, which is the most commonly used route to the campus as it links to the M1 Motorway.
Instead, access between September 19-25 will be via Robsons Road, meaning students from Sydney would have to travel south to the Figtree exit and then track back.
Murphys Avenue, a street used by students for parking, will also be closed during the week.
Also, the university's free bus shuttle from North Wollongong station will not run that week, replaced by a free bus shuttle from Wollongong Station to the campus.
Innovation Campus will also be affected, with Squires Way closed forcing the use of the rear entrance in Montague Street.
Ironically, students have a mid-session break of one week from September 26 - the day after the UCI championships finish.
In an email to all staff from interim Chief Operating officer Cathy Duncan-Ross working from home is preferable to people coming onto campus.
"Both professional and academic staff at both campuses are advised to work and teach remotely if practical during the week, with only essential student-facing services taking place on campus," Ms Duncan-Ross wrote.
"While both campuses will still be accessible throughout the week, travel times may vary and there is expected to be traffic congestion on alternative routes."
Subject co-ordinators will be able to make decisions on a case-by-case basis as to which classes are held on campus and which go online for that week.
The email also noted that UniActive, Kids Uni, Discovery Centre "and other commercial operations" would remain open, though access would be disrupted.
With vice-chancellor Patricia Davidson a UCI event ambassador, the university will have a range of activities in the lead-up, including volunteer training and member conferences.
These are also expected to affect traffic conditions at the campus.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
