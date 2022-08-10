University and Fairy Meadow played out a 1-1 draw in a crucial game in round 17 of the Illawarra South Coast Men's Hockey League last Sunday.
Both teams are now fighting for a final four spot and the remaining games are vital for each side.
Meadow coach Dean Nealon said it was a close game and both teams had a lot of chances to win, with both goalkeepers playing well. Meadow led at 1-0 at the break when Archie Smith deflected a fore-stick shot from the top of the circle after receiving a pass from Aidan Corbin.
The second half saw the Students earn a number of penalty corners and they were rewarded late in the third quarter when Dale Yan converted for the equaliser.
After this, the Falcons pressed for victory with a drag flick from former Kookaburra Kieran Govers well saved on the line by University's captain Callum Mackay, which salvaged a draw for them.
"We need to make sure we get results in our last few games now to make sure we qualify for the finals," Nealon said.
The second game saw Wests Illawarra beat Dapto 4-0 to go to the top of the ladder, with Albion Park having a bye.
Wests had a great start with two goals within a minute in the first quarter from Jake Sheppard and Jack Rowe. The third goal came in the third quarter when Michael Arthur scored from the top of the circle with the fourth goal late in the fourth, when Abe Unicomb scored after Dapto took off their goalkeeper.
"It was a good win but the only disappointing thing was we turned too much ball over and this has to improve," Wests coach David Rieck said.
Dapto coach Simon Orchard conceded defeat, saying his team just lacked real efficiency and effectiveness in the attacking circle and wasted many opportunities.
This week's fixtures on Sunday are Park versus Fairy Meadow at 3pm at Croom Road; and University versus Dapto at University at 3pm.
