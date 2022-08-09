Illawarra Mercury
From goalkeeper to goal-scorer: How Illawarra's Blake Govers became a Kookaburras star

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:25am
FAMILY: Ian and Kieran Govers, with Kieran's sons Toby, 2, and Leo, 4, and a cardboard cut-out of Kookaburras star Blake Govers. Picture: Adam McLean

When Blake Govers became interested in hockey, few could have predicted that he would go onto become one of the Kookaburras' greatest attacking weapons.

Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

