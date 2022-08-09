"Blake wanted to be a goalkeeper so he padded up. We always took the spare kit home from our club and he'd pad up, and we'd go train every afternoon. It wasn't probably until he was 13 or 14 that he was above the rest in his age group, with that unique drag flick, especially because I was doing it around the time he was watching me play. I just had to rein him back a bit because I've gone through a fair share of injuries during my career due to drag flicking.