Calderwood parents say it's only a matter of time before a child is injured travelling to and from the overcrowded schools outside of the new suburb.
Calderwood resident and mum Leanne Corser said with traffic congestion increasing on local roads, children getting to and from school were at risk.
"Albion Park [Public School] is on a busy road, we've got increased numbers of kids, it's only a matter of time before a child is injured or hurt in traffic," she said.
Ms Corser is joining with other Calderwood parents to call on the state government to get cracking on building a school in Calderwood, as land is already allocated for the vital community infrastructure.
As part of the planning agreement for the Calderwood Valley project, land has been set aside at two locations for schools, one at North Macquarie Road, adjacent to Calderwood Christian School, and another on Calderwood Road near the intersection with Marshall Mount Road.
Local member Gareth Ward called on the NSW government to start immediately on building a new school.
"This area is going to get bigger and all our schools are already full," he said.
In response to a question on notice from Mr Ward, NSW Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the government was monitoring the need for a new school in the area.
"The Department of Education is currently monitoring population and development trends in the Calderwood and West Dapto areas so it can plan to meet local enrolment needs," Mr Henskens said.
"In the short to medium term, numerous strategies can be used to manage fluctuating enrolment demand. Reviewing school intake areas can improve or balance utilisation across schools in a local area."
Ms Corser said a primary school was a priority, but seemed to be last on the list to be built.
"I love that we have a pub and a community space, but it's sad that we've got a pub before a school or a corner store."
Father of three Luke Mayberry said local roads were not safe enough to service children going to and from school.
"When you get a little bit older, as a kid, you'd like to ride a bike to school, but you wouldn't even allow your kids to ride along [the Illawarra Highway] and Calderwood Road is just as bad," he said.
Shellharbour City candidate councillor Kellie Marsh said with the area rapidly growing, local infrastructure needed to keep up.
"We need something that's in a walkable distance from people's home, and we don't have that at the moment," she said.
"Here on the Illawarra Highway we don't have a footpath where they can walk to Albion Park Public School."
Mr Ward said he would be collecting signatures from concerned locals to raise the issue with the Minister.
"You can't just have growth, and then force people to drive kilometres away. That's of great concern to families and parents and that's what we're fixing here today."
