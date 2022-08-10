Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Calderwood parents sign MP Gareth Ward's petition for new school

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:54am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to build: Gareth Ward (centre) with Kelli Marsh, Luke Mayberry and, from left, Sonny Doherty, Levi Mayberry and Allara Mayberry. Picture: Robert Peet

Calderwood parents say it's only a matter of time before a child is injured travelling to and from the overcrowded schools outside of the new suburb.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.