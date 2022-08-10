Illawarra Mercury
Macquarie Pass closed from 9am to 3pm from August 16 to August 18

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated August 10 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:40am
Macquarie Pass will close between 9am and 3pm for three days next week.

