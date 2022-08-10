A 23-year-old man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving veered off the M1 Motorway and crashed into a tree near Berkeley.
Emergency services responded to reports of an accident on the motorway, between Northcliff Drive and Five Islands Road, about 9pm.
Police have been told a black Subaru Forrester was traveling north when it left the roadway, crashing into a tree, trapping the driver and sole occupant.
Witnesses stopped to help, before police and paramedics arrived.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for serious head injuries, before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
Police closed the northbound lanes of the motorway to establish a crime scene as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident commenced.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000.
The Mercury was initially told by a police spokeswoman that the driver was a woman. This was incorrect.
