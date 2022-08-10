A woman has been seriously injured in a single-car crash on the M1 at Kembla Grange.
The accident happened just past Northcliffe Drive about 9.15pm, according to Live Traffic.
Police said emergency services arrived to find the female driver trapped in the vehicle.
Crews worked to free the woman, before paramedics treated her at the scene for serious injuries and prepared to transport her to hospital.
As at 10pm, the motorway was closed in a northbound direction.
Live Traffic advises motorists to use diversions and exercise caution.
