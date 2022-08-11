"We've dropped off our intensity in the last number of weeks for a few reasons. But I think our approach for this game is to have a bit of fun and take the pressure off us. We do need to beat Figtree to make the finals but the good news is our future is still in our hands. We're going to go out there and try to unsettle them, I think that has worked for us in the past. We'll have to bring a full game effort, not just for a couple of quarters. It's a small ground which I feel will work in our favour but we know just what we're up against this weekend."

