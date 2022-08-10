Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra Dragons extend contract of rising star Talatau Amone

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 10 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:45pm
Dragons extend contract of rising star Amone

St George Illawarra have locked in one of their rising stars for a further season with Talatau Amone signing a contract extension which will see him remain with the club until at least the end of 2024.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

