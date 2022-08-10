Dragons extend contract of rising star Amone

St George Illawarra have locked in one of their rising stars for a further season with Talatau Amone signing a contract extension which will see him remain with the club until at least the end of 2024.
The local Western Suburbs Red Devils junior has played 31 NRL games to date, including all 20 games so far throughout the current season.
The 20-year-old also made his Test debut for Tonga in June, with further caps firmly in sight ahead of the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
"I am very proud to remain at the Dragons. It's my home club and my family and I are very grateful for the opportunity,' Amone said.
"To see that the club believes in me to extend my time at the club definitely fills me with a lot of faith. I'm looking forward to repaying the Dragons back with good, consistent footy."
Amone's re-signing follows the likes of Blake Lawrie, Jack Bird, Jayden Sullivan, Tyrell Sloan, Michael Molo, Jaiyden Hunt and Max and Mat Feagai to re-sign with the Dragons in the past 12 months.
The re-signing of skipper Ben Hunt remains a priority for the club.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
