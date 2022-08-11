Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Jason Fornaciari refused bail for using 'stolen credit card, car'

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
Court: Police found Jason Fornaciari hiding under a pile of clothes. Picture: Facebook

In the early hours of the morning before he was due to appear in court, a Nowra man was allegedly joyriding in a stolen car and using a pinched credit card to buy drinks and cigarettes.

