Illawarra Stingrays captain Sheridan Gallagher and the Young Matildas have gotten their FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup campaign off to the perfect start, downing host nation Costa Rica 3-1 in front of 22 000 plus fans in San Jose.
Gallagher played an important role in the side as captain. She came very close to netting in the 70th minute when a cross was played across the box only for Gallagher to place her shot just wide.
Gallagher had a couple of other chances throughout the game including a long range effort which needed attention from Costa Rica goalkeeper Genesis Perez.
Australia got off to a shaky start in the match when Costa Rica captain Alexandra Pinell fired a rocket past Young Matildas goalkeeper Sally James. The side found their rhythm soon after however with Costa Rica conceding a handball in their own box resulting in a Sarah Hunter converted penalty. Australia then took the lead through Bryleeh Henry, before putting the result beyond doubt in the second half through Kirsty Fenton.
Gallagher was replaced in the 89th minute by Shellharbour junior Jynaya Dos Santos, with the youngster gaining some important experience on the big stage.
Australia will next face Brazil at 6am AEST on Sunday morning.
