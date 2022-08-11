Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Stingray Gallagher captains Matildas to victory in U-20 World Cup opener

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader: Gallagher skipper Australia to victory over hosts Costa Rica. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Illawarra Stingrays captain Sheridan Gallagher and the Young Matildas have gotten their FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup campaign off to the perfect start, downing host nation Costa Rica 3-1 in front of 22 000 plus fans in San Jose.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.