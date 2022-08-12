What started as a way to teach vulnerable and disadvantaged people about cooking and healthy eating has become so much more, providing vital social connection and links to important services.
But the Healthy Cities Illawarra program Cook Chill Chat is under threat after the loss of federal government funding.
Healthy Cities Illawarra chief executive officer Kelly Andrews said she found out in June that the funding provided by the Department of Social Services was ending and a subsequent application to Resilience NSW for a grant was unsuccessful.
Without external assistance, the program will end in December after eight years of operation.
"It's just really devastating to think we can't keep it going," Mrs Andrews said.
The program works with groups of participants, such as refugees and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, women escaping family violence, Aboriginal people, and people from low socioeconomic backgrounds.
Mrs Andrews said the program was so popular it now had a waitlist.
Giving people the opportunity for social interaction and to learn things that supported their health, she said, was "really crucial".
Mrs Andrews said the focus when the program was established was more nutritional education.
"But over time... it's become more and more about social connection and bringing people together," she said.
Ms Andrews said the program also introduced people to their community centres and services they could benefit from, such as financial counselling and children's breakfast programs.
"I feel there won't be that opportunity for people to come to a place where they feel safe, and they trust the people around them to reach out," she said.
As a result of the program, Mrs Andrews said, participants were cooking at home more, sharing meals with their family, eating more nutritious foods and drinking more water.
A Department of Social Services spokesperson said the program Cook Chill Chat was funded through - the Strong and Resilient Communities - Inclusive Communities grant program - provided funding for "one-off, time-limited projects".
Healthy Cities Illawarra received funding from April 1 2018 to June 30 2021, the spokesperson said, which was extended to June 30 this year because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The next annual SARC - IC Grant Opportunity is anticipated to commence later this calendar year and Healthy Cities Illawarra are encouraged to apply for a SARC - IC grant for a project that meets the requirements of the grant opportunity guidelines," the spokesperson said.
The Illawarra Women's Health Centre has hosted the program and general manager Sally Stevenson has voiced her support for its continuation.
"Cook Chill Chat is an excellent cooking program - but it is more than that," Ms Stevenson said in a letter of support.
"The trauma-informed staff have supported participants in the program to build social confidence and capacity, to create community capital and to manage a range of issues relevant to the social determinants of health."
She said health centre staff had witnessed "important and often life-changing gains" when their clients took part in the program, which was one of the most popular it held.
Ms Stevenson described it as a "joyful and safe place for women".
"If it does not receive further funding it will be a significant loss to the community," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
