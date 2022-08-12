Thousands of Illawarra drivers caught on their phones

Thousands of Illawarra drivers were caught using their mobile phones over the last financial year.
Combining the data from the fixed and mobile cameras with those nabbed by the local highway patrol, in 2021-22 an average of eight drivers every day were caught red-handed.
The Transport for NSW Mobile Phone Detection Program uses fixed and portable cameras - though it is believed only portable cameras operate in the Illawarra.
Over the last financial year, the program checked more than one million vehicles in the Illawarra, issuing 2750 fines.
That worked out as 0.27 per cent of vehicles checked - down from 0.31 per cent the year before.
"With the rate of camera-detected mobile phone offences down state-wide, and in the Illawarra region, we know that the program is working," said Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy.
"Currently, 29 fixed and transportable mobile phone detection cameras are operating across the state, including the Illawarra region."
Local police highway patrols also fine mobile phone users. In the last financial year 229 drivers in the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra local area commands were fined.
The two figures combined means 2979 motorists couldn't keep their hand off it - an average of a little over eight a day.
"The rules are simple to understand - using a handheld mobile phone while you are driving is illegal," said Illawarra Highway Patrol Inspector Lee Ingmire.
"Anyone who is seen holding and using a phone in their car is committing an offence regardless of whether it is a having a conversation, sending a text or taking a selfie."
