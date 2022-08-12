Out-of-towners should put Kiama properties on rental market, says councillor

With close to one in five Kiama homes unoccupied, Kiama councillor Imogen Draisma sees that as an immediate solution to the area's housing crisis.
In a motion to be tabled at Tuesday night's council meeting, Cr Draisma noted the recent census recorded that 16.5 per cent were unoccupied - equating to 1699 properties.
That was well over the NSW average of 9.4 per cent.
She hoped these property owners could help alleviate the housing shortage by placing them on the local rental market and called on council to write to them requesting they do so.
"Kiama has always been a holiday destination, with families flocking to our beautiful area over the spring and summer," Cr Draisma said.
"In the off-peak season, some of these properties will remain vacant and underutilised for more than six months of the year. These properties have the potential to increase housing supply for at least six months of the year."
She said some tenants found themselves homeless after the owner chose to turn the property into short term rental accommodation.
In the council paper CEO Jane Stroud noted the councillor's proposal could work.
"The proposed short-term option provided in the notice of motion has merit and it is understood that a similar approach has been undertaken by both Eurobodalla council and Shoalhaven council, who have recently sent a letter to their non-resident ratepayers," Ms Stroud said.
"It is unknown what the uptake or outcome of this approach has been in other councils."
She added that the council was working with the Department of Planning and other government agencies to find a long-term solution to the problem that could work for the region.
However, the mailout to non-resident ratepayers might end up being cost-prohibitive for council.
"This will have a resource impost for our records team and timing wise this work will need to occur around existing organisational priorities and tasks," Ms Stroud said.
"The expected costs of such a mail out will impact on operating budget as it has not been planned or budgeted."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
