Out-of-towners should put Kiama properties on rental market, says councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:45am
Out-of-towners who own property in Kiama could be called on to place it on the local rental market. Picture: Rob Gunstone

With close to one in five Kiama homes unoccupied, Kiama councillor Imogen Draisma sees that as an immediate solution to the area's housing crisis.

