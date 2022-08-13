Path to redemption a steep climb for Dragons

All the key pieces remain in place, but Dragons star Keeley Davis says there's no such thing as a do-over when it comes to chasing that elusive NRLW premiership.
The Dragons were surprise packets last season under coach Jamie Soward, dropping just one game en route to the decider, the club's second trip to the big dance.
They ultimately found themselves on the wrong end of the Roosters fairytale run to the title, Davis admitting she's yet to bring herself to watch the 16-4 loss back.
Soward's retained the bulk of his squad, with only Jaime Chapman (Brisbane), Maddi Bartlett (Titans) and Kody House (retired) from the grand final 17 not returning for the 2022 season.
Key retentions include an all-representative spine of Taliah Fuimaono, Davis, Rachael Pearson and Emma Tonegato and bench weapon Quincy Dodd - the latter four all part of NSW's Origin victory in June.
It bodes well, but Davis insists her side is back at the foot of the mountain.
"It's been really important for us as a club to put [last season] in the past," Davis said.
"We're not one step away from a grand final, we're right at the beginning again. We need to go through the whole process from the start.
"I think our depth this year is great, we could legitimately play any of the 24 and be extremely strong in all areas.
"Everyone's a bit more experienced now so that's another tick but I think it's going to be each game at a time.
"Obviously the other teams haven't had as much retention as us so it'll be interesting to see how they go as well."
One thing the Dragons won't have the benefit of is flying under the radar having been installed as equal $3.50 premiership favourites alongside the Roosters.
"We're not underdogs this time," Davis said.
"It's exciting. I think every team will be out to get us considering we did so well last year. Teams are going to be fighting pretty hard against us so we need to be ready for that.
"We're going to need to be a lot better than we were last year knowing all the teams are going to come after us harder."
There'll be no more vital cog than Davis, the only player to have turned out in every game in the club's NRLW history and one of just four players yet to miss a round of the five-year-old competition.
It's seen the livewire dummy-half thrust into leadership roles by virtue of experience belying her 22 years.
It includes the Dragons vice-captaincy, while the Corrimal product's also the face of the Illawarra Steelers bid for inclusion in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.
"I think now as I'm becoming more experienced [leadership's] something that just sort of comes," she said.
"I'm very lucky that I have some great leaders around me in that NRLW space and at Origin and Test level where I can learn a bit off all of them.
"I'm still really young in that regard and still inexperienced, so I'm just trying to soak up as much as I can and work out what works for me.
"I'm still learning, but it's definitely something I'm looking at improving on in the next few years."
The Dragons open their season in Wollongong this Sunday against the Titans ahead the NRL clash between the respective NRL sides at WIN Stadium.
They'll also have the distinct honour of playing the first fixture held at the new Sydney Football Stadium in a grand final rematch against the Roosters on September 2.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
