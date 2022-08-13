Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Path to redemption a steep climb for Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 14 2022 - 2:59am, first published August 13 2022 - 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK AT IT: Keeley Davis has a burning desire to claim a breakthrough premiership with the Dragons. Picture: Dragons Media

All the key pieces remain in place, but Dragons star Keeley Davis says there's no such thing as a do-over when it comes to chasing that elusive NRLW premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.