Two people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Unanderra around lunch-time on Sunday.
It's understood the blaze broke out in a shed and extended to a single level home on Tresnan Street about 12.18pm, with multiple firefighting crews called to attend, according to a spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW.
Within around half an hour firies had the blaze "knocked down" and under control.
"When crews arrived there was smoke coming from the building and residents were already on the street," said Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Jeremy Hood, Duty Commander Illawarra.
"There's been extensive damage to the rear of the house and into the roof. The fire was contained to the area. There's been some asbestos found too."
A witness at the scene said they counted five fire trucks, two ambulances and police in attendance.
"There was smoke billowing from inside the house, neighbours and residents crowding around to watch what's going on," the witness told the Mercury.
"Thick smoke is covering the suburb."
Three people have been treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics - two men believed to be aged in their 20s for smoke inhalation, plus one woman believed to be aged in her 40s for chest pain.
The two male patients have been taken to hospital for further treatment.
At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown though it looked to be accidental, according to Inspector Hood.
Tresnan Street is blocked off as operations and clean up continues.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
