Shellharbour goes for holiday nostalgia in new Western Sydney tourism drive

Shellharbour council is spruiking the various "good times" the city can offer in a new campaign designed to attract more tourists from western Sydney.
In a series of seasonally changing vintage-inspired posters, the council is hoping to evoke memories of seaside holidays and encourage people to "escape Sydney".
"It is a departure from traditional tourism marketing approaches and will certainly generate interest in visiting Shellharbour," Mayor Homer said.
"The campaign uses vintage-style illustrations of Shellharbour locations to evoke feelings and memories of happy seaside holidays spent in a beautiful place'.
'We are competing with other destinations to attract tourists so decided to take an innovative approach to engage with potential visitors."
The first four posters highlight whale watching, dining, golf and cycling, which the council says are all experiences that can be enjoyed in Shellharbour in Spring.
They will be appearing on 36 bus stops across western Sydney, with QR codes to link would-be Shellharbour visitors to more information and booking details.
"We know that people from this part of Sydney are seeking both short and longer stays at destinations close to home and are increasingly attracted to our wonderful city," Mr Homer said.
"This campaign will build on this existing market recognition."
Local residents might also see the posters popping up online.
The second "summer" phase of the campaign will focus on activities involving beach, lake and rainforest experiences.
"The 'Good Times' campaign captures the essence of what an escape or getaway is all about and Shellharbour can certainly deliver the goods in this regard," Mr Homer said.
The council says the campaign will increase brand awareness of Shellharbour and showcase the diverse experiences to encourage year-round day trips and overnight stays.
Mr Homer said this was the first campaign conducted since the administration of all tourism activities in the City transitioned to Council from the Tourism Shellharbour industry association on July 1.
"Tourism Shellharbour made a significant and valuable contribution to local tourism for well over 30 years, he said.
"Recently, its Board felt the time was right, with the new tourism infrastructure and developments in the city, for Council to assume responsibility for all tourism activities."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
