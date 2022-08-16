It wasn't long after Taisha started walking that she took to dancing.
The 16-year-old Dapto High School student said she got an early start.
Advertisement
"I've been dancing since I was two years old and I've been loving it ever since," she said.
"When I listened to music it always made me groove and get up and dance and that's what made me get into dancing. When mum would turn on the music I would get up and dance."
In May this year, she put her dancing talents to a good cause - signing up for Dance for Sick Kids.
The charity sees dancers seek sponsors to donate money based on how many hours of dancing they put in.
Taisha put in a lot of hours; as part of dance crew Team Tessence, they raised more than $11,000 (ranked the fourth highest team).
But she also ended up in seventh spot as a solo dancer, raising more than $6000.
She said she aimed to make dancing her "career in life" and hoped to audition for stage shows.
"I'm a student teacher at my dance school at the moment and want to become a dance teacher when I'm older," she said.
"I want to be able to study dance and hopefully become a professional dancer of when I'm older."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.