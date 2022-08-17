British darts sensation Fallon Sherrock said she is looking to put a disappointing performance in the first leg of the Australian Darts Masters in Townsville behind her as the world's best head to Wollongong for the NSW-leg of the series.
Sherrock's result in Townsville was a shock, with the 28-year-old knocked out in the first round by Gordon Mathers.
Advertisement
The "Queen of the Palace" ,as she is known, told the Mercury that she felt as though too much relaxation in Townsville cost her a result and said she is looking to find her best form come Friday night in Wollongong.
"I'm very keen to improve on my last showing that's for sure. There's probably some things I could have done differently but I've learnt from that experience and hopefully when we play in Wollongong on Friday I should be good to go," she said.
"I think the heat in Townsville played a part as I much prefer the cooler weather. This time around I won't be baking in the sun and will be fully focused. I have been putting more hours practising a little bit more this week so I'm much more determined to put on a show."
The inaugural Women's World Matchplay winner said she was excited to be in Wollongong for the first time in her life and also urged fans to come out at support the sport's best in what she said was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"I'm hoping the event brings a really good atmosphere which encourages more people to pick up the sport. Traditionally the best darts players from Australia move overseas and manage to make a good living for themselves but if we put on a good performance in Wollongong this weekend it might encourage even more locals to pick up the sport," Sherrock said.
I'm hoping the event brings a really good atmosphere which encourages more people to pick up the sport.- Fallon Sherrock
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.