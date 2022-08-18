Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey ready to find his best form after injury layoff

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:37am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Returning: Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey said he is looking to pick up from where he left off against the Titans on Sunday. Picture: Adam McLean

Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey said he is looking to hit the ground running for the remainder of the season following an injury layoff that put him out of the team's most crucial run of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.