Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'You need to sign this deal': Wollongong fit for a King

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:37am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHARP: New Hawks import George King takes to the Snakepit floor. Picture: Adam McLean

NBA veteran Aaron Brooks' time with Illawarra was all too brief, but it's still paying dividends for the Hawks in the form of new import George King.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.