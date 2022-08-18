Wollongong's UCI information stands aim to keep residents in the know

The first of a series of public information stands for the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships was held on Thursday, attracting residents from central suburbs who wanted to know more about how the event would affect them.
For Corrimal Street resident Louis Parnis, who just happened to be going past the Market Square stand on his daily walk, it provided the chance to see how he might be able to connect with the cycling team from his home country, Malta.
"I'm the Maltese club president, so I'm going to try to contact Maltese cycling for the race," he said.
"I got a lot of information today, and I'm hoping to be able to invite the cyclists over for a Maltese beer or something like that, as kind of an ambassador."
Other residents used the information stand as a chance to pore over nitty-gritty road information, as they battled ongoing confusing about how the city will operate during the event.
A women from Mount Ousley, who lives on the race route, said she remained in the dark about how to get around and was trying to piece together contradictory information in letterbox flyers and online.
"How can you get excited when there's no information," she said.
"We've had flyers in our mailbox a couple of days ago, but to me that was absolutely useless, it told me nothing.
"If you know what's happening then you can plan things."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
