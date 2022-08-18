Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong's UCI information stands aim to keep residents in the know

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:27am, first published 2:00am
"I got a lot of information today, and I'm hoping to be able to invite the cyclists over for a Maltese beer or something like that, as kind of an ambassador."

The first of a series of public information stands for the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships was held on Thursday, attracting residents from central suburbs who wanted to know more about how the event would affect them.

