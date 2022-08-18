A Wollongong man accused of shooting a bow and arrow at another man before an hours-long siege ensued in Coniston has been identified.
Kalobe Jason Turnbull was not required to appear in court on Thursday after his arrest on Wednesday night.
The 22-year-old has been charged with reckless wounding and possessing a prohibited drug.
It is alleged Turnbull was visiting an address in Spearing Parade, Gwynneville, when he fired an arrow from a compound bow which struck a 19-year-old man in the chest about 11am Wednesday.
Police were notified of the incident after the man, Jacob Coleman, presented to Wollongong Hospital with a stab wound to the chest about 4:15pm.
He was later transferred to St George Hospital and remained in a stable condition on Thursday morning.
Police made inquiries and attended Heaslip Street, Coniston where they spoke to Turnbull, before he fled to a unit and barricaded himself inside.
A full-scale police operation ensued, the street was blocked for hours until Turnbull was arrested about 9:10pm.
According to court documents, Turnbull was also caught with 0.81 grams of methylamphetamine in his possession shortly after.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, Turnbull was represented by lawyer Matthew Barnes, who told the court his client is also known as Kalobe Meredith.
Turnbull did not apply for bail and it was refused.
Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to August 31 where Turnbull is expected to appear from jail via video link.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
