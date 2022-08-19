"I think what's great about Blaze is they've got that solid under 23s program, so we've got those players that can come up and play for us. This year, we had Selene [Chadrawy] move up from the under 23s and she's such a pocket rocket. I watch her and have no idea how she has the energy to keep going. We've got the likes of Maddy Eaton as well whose still so young and keeps going, so I think the future of South Coast Blaze is very bright."

