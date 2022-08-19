Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast Blaze stint reignites passion for defender Aisha Bower

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Aisha Bower (right) receives the opens Players' Player award from coach Marji Parr and teammate Abbey McFadden. Picture: May Bailey/Clusterpix Photography

Aisha Bower admits she had fallen out of love with netball when she arrived in the Illawarra earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.