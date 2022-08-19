"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die," Queen Cersei Lannister says in the fantasy TV drama.
It will be more like you win and you dine at Feast of the Seven Kingdoms, Mt Keira Scout Camp's latest fundraising event, a Game of Thrones-themed dinner set to delight fans of the cult hit show.
Inside a lodge decorated to resemble a medieval castle, Illawarra GoT fans will sit down at long banquet tables - each one themed around the various noble houses - to enjoy a three-course meal and battle it out over trivia for a miniature Iron Throne.
Those lucky enough to have attended the Harry Potter-style dinners at the scout camp in the past know that camp warden and event organiser extraordinaire Leanne Senn doesn't do things by halves.
For the GoT dinners, Leanne has commissioned local artisan Steve Wood to make a full-sized replica of the iron throne for guests to sit on and take photos of.
The balcony will feature a massive dragon backdrop, while volunteers will serve dinner dressed as warriors and tavern wenches.
"Dressing up is not mandatory but the room will be themed so coming in costume will help create a great atmosphere," Leanne said.
"I expect to see lots of Stannis Baratheon, Jon Snow, Cersei, and I suspect we'll also have quite a few Daenerys."
The adults-only night costs $65 a head, with all money going towards improvements to the scout camp.
Leanne's fundraising efforts have raised nearly $70,000 over five years.
While Saturday has sold out, tickets are still available for Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28.
Visit Mt Keira Scout Camp Events on Facebook for details.
