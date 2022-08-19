Devils out to make up for lost time as long-awaited Illawarra League finals kick off

Three years is a long time to stew on a grand final loss. In that sense, you could say Wests' push at redemption has been cooking low and slow.
The Devils have featured in four of the five grand finals played since 2015, claiming the 2018 crown under current coach Pete McLeod.
Their defence of it fell one win short, edged out 16-14 by Collegians in the 2019 decider. No one could have predicted how long the path to atonement would be.
The arrival of the COVID pandemic saw no Illawarra first grade competition contested in 2020, while the 2021 season was abandoned midway through when the Omicron variant sent NSW back into lockdown.
It makes Saturday's post-season double-header at Collegians Sports Centre the first Illawarra League finals contests played in almost three years.
It's been a long time coming and Devils halfback Justin Rodrigues says his side's premiership push has felt every bit the long-term slog.
"We were only reflecting on it the other day," Rodrigues said.
"We had the [first] COVID year in Sydney in the Presidents Cup and last year we only got through half the season and didn't play any finals, so it's a different feeling.
"We're really keen to finally play some finals football and be back where we feel we belong and where we aspire to be every year.
"We lost the last [grand final] to Collies back in 2019. Unfortunately I've lost a few in my time, I've also won the one, but I know after losing one you just can't wait to get back there the next year to avenge that loss.
"We've just had to keep that loss on hold, and on hold until we finally get the opportunity to avenge that grand final loss a couple of years back, so it's been years in the making."
The 2019 Devils fell short of back-to-back crowns, but this year's outfit does bear a striking resemblance to the one that claimed the 2018 title. The challenge, as it's been for all teams, is getting all of it in the park.
"There are a lot of similarities to that [2018] side," Rodrigues said.
"You can compare Millo (Grant Millington) to Glenn Stewart in being that veteran back-rower that organises an edge and is really solid on that edge.
"There's similarities there all across the park but, throughout the year, we haven't been able to have a continuous 1-13 like so many sides in the competition. There's been a lot of injuries.
"We've got great depth in our squad and a lot of blokes that have been able to come in and do a job. We're starting to get our strongest 17 available on the paddock for when it's required, which is right now."
The instability has been very apparent in the halves, with Rodrigues having four different partners while also missing a stretch himself.
First-choice foil Callum Waldock won't return this season after tearing his ACL three weeks ago, but Rodrigues feels the 17 on offer for the finals is close enough to full strength.
"We've had not a lot of consistency anywhere on the park but especially in those spine positions," he said.
"Everyone knows, in order to be successful, that spine does need to click. Unfortunately we've lost Cal Waldock [for the season] because he's done his knee again.
"You really feel for him but we're finally starting to get some stability there currently, so hopefully it stays that way over the next couple of weeks.
"We'll have no excuses in terms of injuries or not having the team to do it, because we definitely do have a side that can lift that trophy in a few weeks' time."
The Devils have the opportunity to secure the most direct path to the decider when they take on arch-rivals Thirroul in Saturday's major semi-final.
Both will be without first-choice No. 1s with Brad Scott and Wayne Bremner not named and Rodrigues expects it to follow a familiar script.
"I can't see it being anything less than an absolute grind and arm-wrestle type game, I can't see more than 30 points being scored, and it'll be a 1-6 margin," he said.
"It's going to be a tight tussle that will go right down to the 80th minute so it'll come down to who completes the most sets and who can make the most of those little chances you get throughout a a game."
They got there by the slimmest of margins after third-placed Collegians ran 70 points through Helensburgh in a late assault on the for and against deficit last week.
Wests stayed four points clear with a win over first-time finalists' De La Salle, the 14-point victory at Parrish Park the ideal rehearsal according to Rodrigues.
"We were thinking we had second locked in but Collies were running really hot and we only managed second spot by a couple of points," he said.
"I think De La Salle were the perfect opponent, they're a really good side. It wasn't a team that was just going to give up after 20 minutes, we had to keep on going, and going, and going until we could finally break them.
"I think they were the perfect opponent that sets us up nicely and lays down a good blueprint for us of how to be successful in semi-final football. It was just the hit-out we needed coming into a big semi-final."
The feeling was mutual in the De La Salle camp despite going down 30-16 heading into Saturday's minor semi-final against Collies.
"On our behalf, just falling asleep in the second half and not playing a full 80 minutes is what cost us," De La skipper Andrew Faddy said.
"It was a good lesson to learn one week before the semis and we can definitely go back and improve. It's gone quick, I remember round one like it was only a couple of weeks ago.
"It's been a process but we're stoked that we'e here and we're looking forward to the challenge."
The Dogs are the one top-four side De La have knocked off this season, despite going close against others, but Faddy is confident his side can claim more than one finals scalp.
"We're definitely looking to go all the way through and win it this year," Faddy said.
"Just to compete week in, week out was the main goal heading into a comp we didn't really know, but two or three weeks in we sat down and changed our focus.
"We thought we'd come in and compete with these sides, but after the start we had, we changed our thinking. From there all our focus was on making the semis and progressing through to the grand final.
"Without a doubt it's been a success to make the semis in our first year. When the season's over we'll look back and appreciate what we've done, but right now we're looking to win it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
