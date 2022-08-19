Kiama MP Gareth Ward has been committed to stand trial over sexual and indecent assault charges.
He appeared in Nowra Court on Friday via video link for the first time since being charged with sexual intercourse without consent, common assault, and three counts of assault with acts of indecency.
No plea has been entered, with Magistrate Lisa Viney committing him to stand trial.
She set a date for a call-over appearance on September 14, at which time an official trial date will be set.
A former Liberal frontbencher, Ward resigned from his role as Minister for Families and moved to the crossbench in May last year after the allegations were first aired and a police investigation started.
He refused to resign in the wake of the charges being laid and was subsequently suspended from parliament in March, but still remains vocal in his electorate.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
