Kiama council 'insolvent' to the tune of 'tens of millions' of dollars, says councillor

Kiama Council is effectively trading while insolvent with a shortfall in the "tens of millions" of dollars, councillor Matt Brown said.
This comes as the NSW Audit Office took the very rare step of sending a letter to Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman outlining the problems facing the council.
Advertisement
The letter at this stage is confidential but there are plans for council to release it at an extraordinary meeting.
In the minutes from council's Audit Risk and Improvement Committee, it mentioned the letter and described its contents as "outlining the key risks around legislative breaches; adequacy of books and records; and going concern".
The minutes also stated the audit costs had blown out and council did not have the staff to continue the project, with the Chief Financial Officer and a senior accountant resigning.
Kiama councillors have seen the letter and Cr Brown said it confirmed what council CEO Jane Stroud had been saying for some time about council's dire straits.
"When combining the accounts including Blue Haven, Kiama's running at a loss," Cr Brown said.
"We have a deficit budget. If you apply that principle in the private sector, it means we're trading insolvent. It means we can't pay our bills when they fall due."
Cr Brown said the situation was so bad that the residents' rates only provided enough funds to pay council's wages bill - half of which was made up of Blue Haven staff.
Also, last month a $2 million investment had to be cashed in "to help meet council's immediate commitments", according to the business papers.
Cr Brown complained that councillors had spent the last eight months talking about Blue Haven but "trying to skirt around the edges" by asking for more reports rather than deal with the issue head-on.
"What really needs to happen is we need to be honest with the accounts," Cr Brown said.
"We need to be honest that Blue Haven is close to $40 million over budget and is running at a loss.
"The ratepayers need a better deal than what they have, otherwise we risk going into administration."
The obvious solution, Cr Brown said, was to place Blue Haven in the hands of a group with experience at running an aged care facility.
At present, the Blue Haven board are the Kiama councillors, some of whom have never run a business before.
"The residents of Blue Haven actually deserve people who know what they're doing to be in charge of their business," Cr Brown said.
"There's a good reason why Blue Haven hasn't worked from day one. It is because it's been run by people who have got no idea what they're doing."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.