Paul van Eimeren from Wests Illawarra will be celebrating his 1000th club hockey game this Sunday at Unanderra.
Eimeren has graduated through all the grades having debuted in second grade in 1981 in all his 41 consecutive seasons of hockey.
Paul then progressed to first grade in 1984 followed by 260 games in seconds, 390 in thirds, 287 in fourths and 59 games in fifths winning several premierships all those years.
He is now playing fourth grade against University in his milestone game this Sunday and looking forward to more games in the coming years.
"Hockey has been an opportunity to meet and maintain friendships with club mates and opponents over the past 41 years and I hope to continue playing for a few more years to come," Eimeren said.
He has also represented NSW and Illawarra teams in different age groups in veterans hockey since 2003 and played for Australia in the Over 45 Masters in 2007 in Birmingham.
Besides hockey, Eimeren has also represented Illawarra in first division squash for many years.
