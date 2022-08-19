Sustainability the talk of the town at weekend seminar

People can learn more about how to make townships more sustainable with a community seminar this weekend.
It will take place on Saturday, August 20, at the Robertson School of Arts from 2pm to 5pm.
Guest speakers will discuss carbon footprints, sustainability at home and community-based renewable energy generation.
Speakers include Associate Professor of the University of Wollongong's School of Civil, Mining Environmental Engineering Muttucumaru Sivakumar, sustainable energy expert Andrew Lemann and Repower Shoalhaven chair Walter Moore.
Attendees have the opportunity to ask questions and can enter for a gold coin donation.
