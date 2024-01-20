Hundreds turn out for Bulli's Illawarra Folk Festival

The sun wasn't shining, but perhaps that was a blessing for the hundreds that turned out to the Illawarra Folk Festival on Saturday, January 20.
It was cloudy, but an otherwise warm and dry day drawing hundreds down to Bulli Showground to listen to the global, national and local acts perform in eight venues around the site.
There was something for everyone with the Super Tipi stage keeping the little 'uns entertained with interactive kids show Super Kenny and Magnificent Manda, and kids sing along Mally Moo's Music 4 Minis.
The 30-minute sessions were designed so savvy parents could quickly manoeuvre between the Global Green stage for the likes of the haunting duo We Mavericks or the fiddling Lizzie Flyn and The Runaway Trains.
Those who prefer a bit of Swedish nyckelharpa (it looks a bit like a fiddle) and double bass could enjoy the acoustics up in the dog track's Grandstand Bar where the Sue Ferrers Trio's eclectic European folk music had people's feet tapping and arms waving.
Throughout the weekend 96 acts are expected to entertain the masses with entertainment running until midnight on Saturday. Festivities kick off at 8am on Sunday, January 21 with a choice of Dru Yoga at the Tivoli on Track stage, Morning Poet's with Robyn Sykes at the Grandstand Bar or Hello Sunday Morning at the Bush Tipi.
Later in the day Scottish fiddler Ryan Young and US Bluegrass group Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee will be among the acts giving the festival an international flavour.
Ticket are still available with adult passes costing $70 on Sunday. Kids under 12 are free.
