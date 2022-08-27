Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dissolve Nazi artwork donor Bob Sredersas' collection, says former Wollongong gallery director Peter O'Neill

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
August 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Srederas' legacy at Wollongong Art gallery is being reviewed. Picture: file.

A former director of Wollongong Art Gallery has called for the institution to dissolve the controversial Bob Srederas collection and send a clear message to the global art world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.