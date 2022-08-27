Port Kembla Hospital site 'not ideal' for Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre

The Illawarra Women's Health Centre (IWHC) says a Warrawong site offered by the NSW Government for the first-of-its-kind women's trauma recovery centre doesn't fit the bill for the groundbreaking domestic violence project.
Last week, after state funding for the recovery centre was put in the spotlight during NSW Budget Estimates, Health Minister Brad Hazzard's office told the Mercury that the local health district had "offered the IWHC land to build the Trauma Recovery Centre on, and therefore assist with costs associated with purchasing land".
Advertisement
"Coincidentally, the CEO of the IWHC will be given a tour of this site in coming days," his office said in a statement.
IWHC chief executive Sally Stevenson confirmed Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District executives had informally offered up a portion of land on the old Port Kembla Hospital site in Warrawong.
The 1960s hospital is in the process of being decommissioned to make way for new health facilities in the region, including a Warrawong community health facility.
"A site at Port Kembla Hospital has been discussed, but it has been put on the table for discussion only," Ms Stevenson said.
"We are happy to consider all options with NSW Government, but we've identified a preferred site elsewhere that has all the components we believe are necessary for a safe, community-based trauma recovery centre."
"We will be looking at the Port Kembla site on Wednesday this week, but we want a fit for purpose building that victim survivors deserve, and we believe our preferred piece of land can deliver that."
"And we still require NSW Government support and funding to build the building, wherever it is."
The proposed-centre, which has been in the work for several years, will provide free, specialised, long-term health, legal and financial services for victim survivors of domestic violence.
Last Wednesday, NSW Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward was quizzed about why the centre was not funded in the June budget, despite widespread support and a strong business case.
In a Budget Estimates hearing, Greens' MLC Abigail Boyd noted the centre got $25 million from the Morrison Federal Government in March to cover operating costs over five years, but needed money for the land and construction from the state.
The project needs around $18 million in capital funding: $4 million for the land and $14 million to build the centre.
Ms Ward said she couldn't comment on decisions made by the state's expenditure review committee, but that Mr Hazzard had written to federal government ministers "regarding the capital components of the proposal to see if there's opportunity for part of that to pivot to services as well".
Ms Hazzard's office has since provided the Mercury with his letter to Labor's new federal Health Minister Mark Butler, in which he says it is "regrettable" that budget announcement in March did not include money to build the centre.
Advertisement
"The Australian Government's investment in the establishment of operations at the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre is most welcomed," Mr Hazzard wrote on August 3.
"Regrettably, I understand from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre that the budget announcement did not include funding to support the capital components of the proposal.
"Without addressing the capital components, it is unlikely the Australian Government's investment will be realised."
Mr Hazzard said he would welcome the chance to work with the federal government to "support the progression of the centre".
Ms Stevenson said the centre was grateful for Mr Hazzard's support, and hoped his advocacy would help the centre get up and running.
Advertisement
"I've always said this is a public health emergency," she said.
"We have confidence we can move forward with the NSW Minister of Health, to ensure that the trauma recovery centre is established and operating as soon as possible."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.