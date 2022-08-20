Disability Trust CEO stepping down after decades with organisation

The current CEO of The Disability Trust is stepping down are thirty-five years with the organisation.
Maragaret Bowen has announced her retirement from the Wollongong-born organisation after joining the humble team in 1987.
Ms Bowen went from coordinating a small team of five staff in a house in Wollongong, to growing The Trust to more 1800 staff in 2022 across NSW, ACT, QLD and VIC.
It is now a $132 million organisation supporting more than 3000 clients, including 300 clients in supported independent living, and over 1000 clients in employment services.
"Margaret has dedicated 35 years to access, inclusion and equity for people with disability to live the life they choose," The Trust's Board of Directors said in a statement.
"Margaret's focus on respect and dignity for people with disability has made The Trust the organisation it is today. Margaret's contribution leaves a lasting impact on the lives of people with disability, their families and carers and the Disability Sector."
The Board said a highlight of Ms Bowen's career was The Trust's involvement in the closure of several large institutions in NSW for adults with intellectual disability.
"It's difficult to imagine that people living in the community was once a topic of community debate," she had said.
Residents now have the freedom to make their own choices on everything from grocery shopping, cooking food, maintaining a garden to going out for a coffee or taking a holiday.
The Disability Trust looks forward to the appointment of a new CEO in the coming months.
